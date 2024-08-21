Summit Global Investments Increases Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 95.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,591 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Tesla were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Integris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 1.0% during the second quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Echo Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.7% during the second quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,474 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.2% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,433 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.8% during the second quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,993 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.9% during the second quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 901 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Tesla from $227.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. China Renaissance upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $1.81 on Wednesday, reaching $222.91. 54,121,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,739,547. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $712.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 2.31. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $278.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

