Summit Global Investments Invests $246,000 in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,391 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 114.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 10.2% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Ichor by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ichor by 536.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 16,258 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Ichor in the 2nd quarter worth $431,000. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ichor news, CEO Jeff Andreson sold 21,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total value of $829,036.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,930,142.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ ICHR traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,516. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.09. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $46.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -17.37 and a beta of 1.94.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ICHR. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Ichor from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Ichor from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Ichor from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.60.

Ichor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

