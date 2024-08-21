Summit Global Investments Purchases 437 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank OZK purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 72,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,861,000 after purchasing an additional 11,559 shares in the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $324,000. TSA Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,298,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $108.07. 1,970,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,483,702. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.10. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

