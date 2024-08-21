Summit Global Investments Purchases New Position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 21,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,800,000. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth approximately $754,000. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA bought a new stake in Brookfield during the first quarter worth approximately $5,716,000. M&G Plc bought a new stake in Brookfield during the first quarter worth approximately $111,222,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Brookfield by 1,022.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 272,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,427,000 after purchasing an additional 248,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BN traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.69. The stock had a trading volume of 862,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,145,285. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $76.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.54 and a beta of 1.52. Brookfield Co. has a twelve month low of $28.84 and a twelve month high of $49.44.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.57. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $23.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Brookfield Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Brookfield from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank upped their price target on Brookfield from $50.50 to $51.25 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities upped their price target on Brookfield from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Brookfield from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Brookfield from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.88.

Insider Transactions at Brookfield

In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $4,760,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,779,668 shares in the company, valued at $128,278,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Further Reading

