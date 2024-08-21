Summit Global Investments Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Summit Global Investments increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 920.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 277,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,390,000 after purchasing an additional 250,453 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 244.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 300,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,759,000 after purchasing an additional 213,588 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,469,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,474,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 246,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,642,000 after buying an additional 81,029 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

VBK traded up $2.99 on Wednesday, reaching $258.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,447. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $252.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.13. The company has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $195.63 and a fifty-two week high of $268.30.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.