Summit Global Investments Reduces Holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Summit Global Investments decreased its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 335,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,656 shares during the period. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Summit Global Investments’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Summit Global Investments owned 0.24% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $16,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

Get PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:PULS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.68. The company had a trading volume of 915,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,838. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.47 and a 1-year high of $49.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.60.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PULS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.