Summit Global Investments Sells 7,562 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Summit Global Investments lowered its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,624 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,562 shares during the period. Owens Corning makes up about 0.9% of Summit Global Investments’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Owens Corning were worth $12,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Paradiem LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,383,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Williams Financial LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Owens Corning by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $188.00 to $175.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.23.

Insider Activity at Owens Corning

In related news, VP Mari Doerfler sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total value of $43,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,875.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Owens Corning news, VP Mari Doerfler sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total transaction of $43,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,954 shares in the company, valued at $901,875.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.85, for a total transaction of $542,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,626 shares in the company, valued at $6,262,112.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,937 shares of company stock valued at $2,833,258 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Stock Down 1.2 %

OC stock traded down $1.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.59. 455,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,392. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.37. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $109.95 and a 12 month high of $191.13. The company has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.42.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.43%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

