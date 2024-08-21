Summit Global Investments Takes $818,000 Position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 176,612 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Banco Santander by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,786,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,357,000 after acquiring an additional 892,960 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Santander by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,148,083 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,699,000 after buying an additional 4,139,669 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 20.9% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,824,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,352,000 after acquiring an additional 834,200 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 106.2% in the first quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,691,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,189,000 after acquiring an additional 871,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,637,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,583,000 after buying an additional 321,772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:SAN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.69. 1,516,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,777,106. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.68. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $5.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Banco Santander had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

Featured Articles

