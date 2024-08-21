Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) Increases Dividend to $0.27 Per Share

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.2734 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from Suncorp Group’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Suncorp Group Stock Performance

Shares of Suncorp Group stock remained flat at $11.27 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 44 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.68. Suncorp Group has a 12 month low of $8.09 and a 12 month high of $11.67.

About Suncorp Group

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance and banking products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial customers in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Insurance (Australia), Suncorp Bank, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance (Australia) segment provides general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, and compulsory third-party products, as well as distributes life insurance products.

