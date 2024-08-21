Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) Increases Dividend to $0.27 Per Share

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.2734 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from Suncorp Group’s previous dividend of $0.20.
Suncorp Group Stock Performance
Shares of Suncorp Group stock remained flat at $11.27 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 44 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.68. Suncorp Group has a 12 month low of $8.09 and a 12 month high of $11.67.
About Suncorp Group
