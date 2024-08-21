Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.14.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NOVA shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th.
Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $9.68 on Wednesday. Sunnova Energy International has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $16.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.82 and its 200 day moving average is $6.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.
Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.27. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 45.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $219.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.
About Sunnova Energy International
Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.
