Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Trading Up 1%

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) was up 1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $623.28 and last traded at $617.02. Approximately 1,976,440 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 8,224,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $610.91.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $890.00 to $650.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $911.85.

The firm has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $761.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $843.46.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.63 by ($1.38). The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 142.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 28.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,147,374. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total transaction of $419,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,339,835.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,147,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the first quarter valued at about $1,325,466,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 25.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,194,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,256,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,542 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth about $95,211,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth about $77,996,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 511.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 131,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,035,000 after purchasing an additional 110,308 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

