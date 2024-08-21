Syncona (LON:SYNC) Trading Up 0.2%

Syncona (LON:SYNC – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 123 ($1.60) and last traded at GBX 122.80 ($1.60). Approximately 248,105 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 792,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 122.60 ($1.59).

Syncona Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 117.71 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 119.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £805.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -491.20 and a beta of 0.26.

Insider Activity

In other Syncona news, insider Robert Hutchinson bought 26,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.46) per share, with a total value of £29,761.76 ($38,671.73). Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

About Syncona

Syncona Limited is a fund specializes in investments in hedge, equity and long-term alternative investment funds across multiple asset classes. It manages private equity, debt, fixed income and alternative investments. The fund prefers to invest in healthcare and life sciences sector with focus on Cell therapy, gene therapy, biologics and small molecules.

