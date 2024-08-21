Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

TANH opened at $0.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.63. Tantech has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $3.94.

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Electric Vehicles, and Biodegradable Packaging.

