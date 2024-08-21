TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,803 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.05% of TE Connectivity worth $25,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 209.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 103.6% in the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 224 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of TE Connectivity to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.45.

TE Connectivity Trading Up 1.5 %

TEL stock traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.33. 411,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,910,499. The company has a market capitalization of $46.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.99. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $159.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.49.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In other news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,186,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,556 shares in the company, valued at $3,186,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 59,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total transaction of $9,235,590.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,889,893.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,363 shares of company stock valued at $11,791,461. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Articles

