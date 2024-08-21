Tellor Price Tops $56.05 on Major Exchanges (TRB)

Tellor (TRB) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 21st. One Tellor token can now be purchased for about $56.05 or 0.00093551 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tellor has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. Tellor has a market capitalization of $146.10 million and $18.27 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Tellor

Tellor’s launch date was August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,669,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,606,546 tokens. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tellor’s official message board is tellor.io/blog. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor Tributes (TRB) is a token used within the Tellor decentralized oracle on the Ethereum network, primarily for validator incentives, staking deposits, and dispute fees. Its supply increases over time, managed by the Tellor Core contract. Founded in 2019 in the U.S. by Brenda Loya, Nick Fett, and Michael Zemrose, Tellor aims to ensure system security, create a robust ecosystem, and establish long-term sustainability.”

