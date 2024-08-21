Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Trading Down 2.7%

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.90 and last traded at $0.90. 4,591,307 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 39,901,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective (down previously from $2.50) on shares of Tellurian in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.
Tellurian Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Tellurian news, Director Diana Derycz Kessler sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tellurian
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TELL. Payden & Rygel Investment Group acquired a new stake in Tellurian in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Tellurian by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 53,788 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 21,518 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tellurian by 88.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 60,204 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 28,236 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Tellurian in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. 48.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Tellurian
Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. It operates through three segments: The Upstream, The Midstream, and The Marketing & Trading. The company produces, gathers, purchases, sells, and delivers natural gas; acquires and develops natural gas assets; and develops, constructs, and operates liquefied natural gas terminals and pipelines.
