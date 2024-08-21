Telsey Advisory Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group dropped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Tapestry in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the luxury accessories retailer will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.99. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tapestry’s current full-year earnings is $4.24 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Tapestry’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TPR. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Tapestry from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Tapestry Trading Down 0.5 %

Tapestry stock opened at $40.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.66 and a 200 day moving average of $42.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59. Tapestry has a 12-month low of $25.99 and a 12-month high of $48.80. The company has a current ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tapestry

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 1,328.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 30,148 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 28,038 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,272,950 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $46,857,000 after acquiring an additional 371,724 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,718,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,305,257 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $121,671,000 after acquiring an additional 140,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,500 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $105,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,569,815.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Further Reading

