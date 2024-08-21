Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,962 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.07% of Teradyne worth $16,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 3,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Teradyne in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradyne Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ TER traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $131.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,671,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066,331. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.07 and a fifty-two week high of $163.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.84 and a 200-day moving average of $123.83. The firm has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.09, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Activity

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $729.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.77, for a total value of $80,481.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,207,504.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TER shares. Craig Hallum cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI downgraded Teradyne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Teradyne from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.50.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

