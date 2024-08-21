Terex (NYSE:TEX) PT Lowered to $59.00

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $67.00 to $59.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.83% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Terex from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup started coverage on Terex in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Terex from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Terex from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.30.

Get Terex alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Terex

Terex Stock Performance

Terex stock opened at $53.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Terex has a 1 year low of $43.70 and a 1 year high of $68.08. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.48.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.10. Terex had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Terex will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Terex news, Director Andra Rush purchased 2,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.36 per share, with a total value of $119,863.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,995.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Scott Posner sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $756,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,521,387.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andra Rush purchased 2,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.36 per share, with a total value of $119,863.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,995.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terex

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 202.2% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Terex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.