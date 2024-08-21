Tesco (LON:TSCO) Hits New 12-Month High at $343.10

Shares of Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 343.10 ($4.46) and last traded at GBX 342.80 ($4.45), with a volume of 311266250 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 341.20 ($4.43).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently issued reports on TSCO. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.55) target price on shares of Tesco in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Friday, June 28th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on TSCO
Tesco Price Performance
About Tesco
Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Tesco
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Target Hits the Mark: Q2 Earnings Exceed Expectations
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Is Tesla’s Rebound Just Starting? Why You Should Consider Buying
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Stanley Druckenmiller’s Latest Bet: MELI—Should You Follow Suit?
Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.