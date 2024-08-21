Tesco (LON:TSCO) Hits New 12-Month High at $343.10

Shares of Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 343.10 ($4.46) and last traded at GBX 342.80 ($4.45), with a volume of 311266250 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 341.20 ($4.43).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSCO. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.55) target price on shares of Tesco in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Friday, June 28th.

Tesco Price Performance

About Tesco

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 319.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 302.58. The stock has a market cap of £23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,353.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.52.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

