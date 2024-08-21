Tezos (XTZ) One Day Trading Volume Hits $14.48 Million

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 21st. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $691.86 million and approximately $14.48 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tezos has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar. One Tezos coin can now be bought for $0.69 or 0.00001136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tezos alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000552 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000365 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,016,136,093 coins and its circulating supply is 995,600,774 coins. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.