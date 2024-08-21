Thai Union Group Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TUFBY) Increases Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

Thai Union Group Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TUFBY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1382 per share on Thursday, September 19th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This is an increase from Thai Union Group Public’s previous dividend of $0.05.
Thai Union Group Public Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:TUFBY opened at $8.25 on Wednesday. Thai Union Group Public has a 1-year low of $7.18 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.52.
Thai Union Group Public Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Thai Union Group Public
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Stanley Druckenmiller’s Latest Bet: MELI—Should You Follow Suit?
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Traditional IRA vs. Roth IRA vs. 401(k): A Comparison
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Is AMD Closing the Gap with Nvidia After its Recent Acquisition?
Receive News & Ratings for Thai Union Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thai Union Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.