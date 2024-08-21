TNR Gold (CVE:TNR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.05

Shares of TNR Gold Corp. (CVE:TNR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 35000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.24 target price on shares of TNR Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.06.

TNR Gold Corp. engages in the acquiring and exploring mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and lithium deposits. The company holds a 90% interest in the Shotgun gold project located in the southwestern Alaska. It also holds royalty interests in the Los Azules Copper and Mariana Lithium projects located in Argentina.

