TNR Gold (CVE:TNR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.05

Shares of TNR Gold Corp. (CVE:TNR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 35000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.24 target price on shares of TNR Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TNR Gold
TNR Gold Stock Performance
About TNR Gold
TNR Gold Corp. engages in the acquiring and exploring mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and lithium deposits. The company holds a 90% interest in the Shotgun gold project located in the southwestern Alaska. It also holds royalty interests in the Los Azules Copper and Mariana Lithium projects located in Argentina.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than TNR Gold
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Target Hits the Mark: Q2 Earnings Exceed Expectations
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Is Tesla’s Rebound Just Starting? Why You Should Consider Buying
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Stanley Druckenmiller’s Latest Bet: MELI—Should You Follow Suit?
Receive News & Ratings for TNR Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TNR Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.