Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 22nd. Analysts expect Toronto-Dominion Bank to post earnings of C$2.03 per share for the quarter.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported C$2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.84 by C$0.20. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of C$13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.38 billion.

Shares of TD opened at C$80.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$142.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$77.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$78.69. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of C$73.67 and a one year high of C$86.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TD. National Bank Financial downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Cibc World Mkts raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$87.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$73.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$86.90.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

