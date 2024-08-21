Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (TYG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.78 on August 30th

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.78 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71.

TYG stock opened at $35.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.39. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $26.77 and a 52 week high of $37.37.

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

