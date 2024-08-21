TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $14,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 283.3% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,310.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,422.94.

TransDigm Group stock traded up $3.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,313.71. 158,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,905. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $802.46 and a twelve month high of $1,369.57. The company has a market cap of $73.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,271.73 and a 200-day moving average of $1,246.36.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.77 by $1.23. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a net margin of 21.83%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,308.52, for a total transaction of $13,085,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $10,674,906.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total transaction of $1,238,889.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,967. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,308.52, for a total value of $13,085,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,674,906.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,708 shares of company stock worth $133,146,005. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

