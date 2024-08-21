TransUnion (TRU) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 23rd

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share by the business services provider on Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.

TransUnion has raised its dividend by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years. TransUnion has a dividend payout ratio of 9.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect TransUnion to earn $4.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.3%.

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $93.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of -65.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.47 and its 200 day moving average is $77.29. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $42.09 and a 1 year high of $94.67.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total transaction of $90,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,268,966.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 12,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,029,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,114,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total transaction of $90,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,268,966.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,661 shares of company stock worth $2,604,898 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America raised shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.47.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

