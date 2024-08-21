Travis Boersma Sells 426,891 Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Stock

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) Chairman Travis Boersma sold 426,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $13,485,486.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 467,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,759,732.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Travis Boersma sold 264,798 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $9,585,687.60.

Shares of Dutch Bros stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.55. 2,354,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,754,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 170.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.03 and a 200-day moving average of $34.01. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.67 and a 12 month high of $43.49.

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $324.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Dutch Bros’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning boosted its position in Dutch Bros by 5.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in Dutch Bros by 5.2% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Dutch Bros in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 18,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 3,321.7% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. 85.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BROS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Dutch Bros from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group raised Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Dutch Bros from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.73.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

