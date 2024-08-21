Traws Pharma, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.25) Per Share, Noble Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:TRAW)

Traws Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRAW – Free Report) – Research analysts at Noble Financial issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Traws Pharma in a report released on Friday, August 16th. Noble Financial analyst R. Leboyer anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the quarter. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Traws Pharma’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.35) EPS.
Traws Pharma Price Performance
NASDAQ TRAW opened at $0.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.42. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.37. Traws Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $1.10.
About Traws Pharma
Traws Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecule oral product candidates for respiratory viral diseases and cancer. The company is developing investigational novel therapies for influenza and COVID19 that are designed to address treatment resistance, such as TRX01 (travatrelvir), a Mpro/3CL inhibitor in development for the treatment of COVID19; and TRX100 (viroxavir), an endonuclease inhibitor in development for the treatment of pandemic influenza.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Traws Pharma
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Columbia Sportswear: A Turnaround Story That’s Gaining Ground
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Lowe’s Stock: Hold Now, Buy it When it Dips
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- ZIM Shipping Stock Soars as the Industry Shows a Bottoming Trend
Receive News & Ratings for Traws Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traws Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.