TRON Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $11.40 Billion (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. In the last week, TRON has traded 23.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. TRON has a market cap of $11.40 billion and approximately $1.51 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRON coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000269 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TRON alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000553 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000388 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About TRON

TRX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 86,924,359,214 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official website is trondao.org. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @trondao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.