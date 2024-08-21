TX Rail Products (OTCMKTS:TXHG) Trading 12.2% Higher

TX Rail Products, Inc (OTCMKTS:TXHG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 12.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 1,603 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 38,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

TX Rail Products Trading Up 12.2 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.07.

About TX Rail Products

TX Rail Products, Inc supplies, distributes, and sells drill bits, related tools, and other mining supplies and rail products to coal mining companies in the United States. It distributes and sells drill steel mining products, such as drill bit products and accessories used for hard and soft rock mining operations; tungsten carbide drill bits and augurs; and related accessories and tools.

