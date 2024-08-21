UniBot (UNIBOT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $6.29 Million

UniBot (UNIBOT) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One UniBot token can currently be purchased for approximately $6.29 or 0.00010506 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, UniBot has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. UniBot has a total market capitalization of $6.29 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of UniBot was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UniBot alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000074 BTC.

UniBot Profile

UniBot’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. UniBot’s official message board is medium.com/@uniboteth. UniBot’s official Twitter account is @teamunibot. The official website for UniBot is unibot.app.

UniBot Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBot (UNIBOT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UniBot has a current supply of 1,000,000. The last known price of UniBot is 6.24138048 USD and is down -4.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $1,162,403.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unibot.app/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniBot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniBot should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UniBot using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UniBot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniBot and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.