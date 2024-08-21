Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, Sidoti Csr Forecasts

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Sidoti Csr reduced their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Unifi in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 16th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Unifi’s current full-year earnings is ($2.32) per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Unifi’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.25 EPS.
Unifi Trading Down 1.6 %
UFI opened at $5.52 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.87. Unifi has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $7.40. The company has a market cap of $100.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
Institutional Trading of Unifi
About Unifi
Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells recycled and synthetic products in the United States, China, Brazil, and internationally. Its polyester products include partially oriented yarn, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns in virgin or recycled varieties; and nylon products comprise virgin or recycled textured, solution dyed, and spandex covered yarns.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Unifi
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Columbia Sportswear: A Turnaround Story That’s Gaining Ground
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Lowe’s Stock: Hold Now, Buy it When it Dips
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- ZIM Shipping Stock Soars as the Industry Shows a Bottoming Trend
Receive News & Ratings for Unifi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unifi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.