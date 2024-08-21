Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, Sidoti Csr Forecasts

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Sidoti Csr reduced their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Unifi in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 16th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Unifi’s current full-year earnings is ($2.32) per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Unifi’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Unifi Trading Down 1.6 %

UFI opened at $5.52 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.87. Unifi has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $7.40. The company has a market cap of $100.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Institutional Trading of Unifi

About Unifi

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UFI. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Unifi by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 899,771 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after purchasing an additional 84,989 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in Unifi by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 404,356 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 68,605 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unifi during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unifi by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 61,126 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 11,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azarias Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Unifi by 0.6% during the first quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,371,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,218,000 after acquiring an additional 8,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells recycled and synthetic products in the United States, China, Brazil, and internationally. Its polyester products include partially oriented yarn, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns in virgin or recycled varieties; and nylon products comprise virgin or recycled textured, solution dyed, and spandex covered yarns.

Featured Stories

