Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

NYSE UIS opened at $5.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.86. Unisys has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $8.12.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $478.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.93 million. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 17.04% and a negative net margin of 20.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Unisys will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unisys in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Unisys by 365.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 47,954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 37,646 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Unisys in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Unisys by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 208,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 70,469 shares during the period. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Unisys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions.

