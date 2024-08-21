Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
NYSE UIS opened at $5.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.86. Unisys has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $8.12.
Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $478.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.93 million. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 17.04% and a negative net margin of 20.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Unisys will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions.
