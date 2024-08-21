Usio, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, Litchfield Hills Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:USIO)

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Litchfield Hills Research dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Usio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 15th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst B. Sine now forecasts that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. Litchfield Hills Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Usio’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for Usio’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Usio in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Usio Price Performance

USIO opened at $1.49 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $39.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.25 and a beta of 1.73. Usio has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $2.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Usio

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Usio during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Usio by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Usio by 35.7% during the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 380,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Usio Company Profile

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check and Check Conversion for electronic payment facilitation.

See Also

