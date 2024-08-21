Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Purchased by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 185.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Valero Energy were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $570,428,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $266,040,000 after purchasing an additional 426,093 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its position in Valero Energy by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,389,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $310,655,000 after purchasing an additional 376,449 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Valero Energy by 721.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 337,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,927,000 after purchasing an additional 296,771 shares during the period. Finally, Canoe Financial LP acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,580,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Down 4.7 %

NYSE VLO traded down $6.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $141.26. The company had a trading volume of 4,025,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,018,399. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.88 and a fifty-two week high of $184.79. The company has a market capitalization of $45.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.32 and its 200 day moving average is $155.59.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $34.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.97 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $178.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $187.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.00.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

