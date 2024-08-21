Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Down to $8.42

Shares of Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.42, but opened at $8.12. Valneva shares last traded at $8.12, with a volume of 806 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Valneva in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Get Valneva alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Valneva

Valneva Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valneva

The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.34 and a 200 day moving average of $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $544.58 million, a PE ratio of -19.07 and a beta of 2.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Valneva stock. General American Investors Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,361 shares during the quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Valneva worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Valneva Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; IXCHIQ, a single-dose, live-attenuated vaccine for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.