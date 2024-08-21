Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Carnegie Investment Counsel

Carnegie Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 893 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 703,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,260,628. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.87. The company has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $92.34.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

