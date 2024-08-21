Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Bought by Focus Financial Network Inc.

Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of VONG stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $94.69. 235,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,535. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.17 and a 200 day moving average of $88.49. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.85 and a fifty-two week high of $98.46.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

