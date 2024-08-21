Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $48.76

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $48.76 and last traded at $48.74, with a volume of 646500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.67.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.05.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.444 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.
The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.
