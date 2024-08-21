Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Nadler Financial Group Inc.

Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,404 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 8.0% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $68,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,208,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 20,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 11,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Finally, Riverstone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

VTI traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $275.01. 2,039,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,072,635. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.81. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $202.44 and a 52-week high of $279.21. The company has a market capitalization of $412.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

