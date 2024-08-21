Velas (VLX) Trading Down 5.1% This Week

Velas (VLX) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One Velas coin can now be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Velas has a total market cap of $13.67 million and $536,499.92 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Velas has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00039198 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00006922 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00012686 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00007954 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001531 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004094 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,624,609,122 coins. The official website for Velas is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is velas.com/en/blog. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.