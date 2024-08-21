Veracity Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,418 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 854 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.8% of Veracity Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bey Douglas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $913,000. Hartline Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 15,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $387,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 213,799 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $74,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.3% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 37,127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,242,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD traded up $3.19 on Wednesday, reaching $370.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,829,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,437,987. The company has a market capitalization of $367.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $351.98 and a 200-day moving average of $353.32. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $396.87.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HD. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $352.00 to $395.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.33.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

