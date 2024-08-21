Veracity Capital LLC Sells 1,655 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Veracity Capital LLC cut its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.2% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 27,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. ADE LLC now owns 44,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 348,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,034,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 19,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Performance

Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock remained flat at $19.52 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,121,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,060,826. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $19.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.76.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

