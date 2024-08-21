Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Trading Up 0.9%

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $77.49 and last traded at $77.23. Approximately 1,515,229 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 8,745,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on VRT shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho raised Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.22.

Vertiv Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.26, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.58.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.62%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 9,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $1,041,519.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,882,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,296,488.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertiv

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vertiv by 5.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,622,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,784 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 13,811,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249,353 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 303.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,777,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591,903 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,339,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $331,091,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

