Vicinity Centres (VCX) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 22nd

Vicinity Centres (ASX:VCX – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.059 per share by the real estate investment trust on Sunday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd.
Vicinity Centres Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.82.
About Vicinity Centres
