VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Hits New 52-Week High at $62.56

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $62.56 and last traded at $62.56, with a volume of 6715 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.31.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.68. The stock has a market cap of $847.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1,248.83 and a beta of 0.68.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a $0.1319 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4,579.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

About VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF ( NASDAQ:CDC Free Report ) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 1.18% of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $10,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

