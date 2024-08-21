Vision Marine Technologies Stock to Reverse Split on Thursday, August 22nd (NASDAQ:VMAR)

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR – Free Report) shares are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, August 22nd. The 1-15 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, August 20th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, August 21st.

Vision Marine Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Vision Marine Technologies stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.35. 600,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,873. Vision Marine Technologies has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.60.

Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vision Marine Technologies had a negative return on equity of 165.58% and a negative net margin of 330.67%. The business had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Vision Marine Technologies from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vision Marine Technologies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vision Marine Technologies stock. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR – Free Report) by 9,219.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.52% of Vision Marine Technologies worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.79% of the company’s stock.

About Vision Marine Technologies

Vision Marine Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents electric boats in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers e-motion electric powertrain technology; e-motion electric outboard powertrain system; electric boats; maintenance, repair, and customer support services; as well as manufactures customized boats.

Recommended Stories

