Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.92.

VOR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Vor Biopharma from $10.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Vor Biopharma Price Performance

NYSE VOR opened at $0.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of -0.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.57. Vor Biopharma has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $3.14.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41). On average, analysts predict that Vor Biopharma will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Vor Biopharma

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VOR. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Vor Biopharma by 177.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 49,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 31,333 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Vor Biopharma by 48.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 495,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 160,642 shares during the period. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vor Biopharma Inc operates as a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company. Its lead product is tremtelectogene empogeditemcel (trem-cel), an engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) product candidate that is in phase 1/2 trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies.

