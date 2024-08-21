Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Holdings Boosted by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,875 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,627 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up 3.4% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $22,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 199.3% during the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. HSBC upped their target price on Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Walmart from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.57.

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.84 on Tuesday, hitting $74.56. The stock had a trading volume of 14,423,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,599,436. The stock has a market cap of $599.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.80. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $74.75.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $73,610,637.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 647,371,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,092,120,157.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $73,610,637.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 647,371,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,092,120,157.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $166,661.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 463,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,239,034.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,970,613 shares of company stock valued at $723,987,410 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

